328 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours, Spurt Linked To Delhi Event: 10 Points

The sharp increase in the number of cases has been linked to a controversial religious gathering held this month by the Tablighi Jamaat group at the Markaz Nizamuddin in south Delhi. Thousands defied social distancing protocol to visit and stay at the 100-year-old mosque complex. 2,371 members of the Islamic sect have been identified so far.

Also on Wednesday the Delhi government concluded a 36-hour evacuation operation that began after over 130 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were linked to the gathering. Of those evacuated, 617 were sent to hospitals and the rest to quarantine facilities.

North East India has reported 20 COVID-19 cases so far, with 18 of those linked to the Markaz Nizamuddin gathering. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have both reported their first coronavirus cases. In Assam a 52-year-old cleric who runs a madrassa located 300 kilometres from Guwahati has tested positive for the virus. He had visited the Nizamuddin area in Delhi but did not attend the event.

Government sources in Arunachal Pradesh have confirmed a patient from Lohit district has been quarantined. Seven others have also been isolated and their samples are being tested. All eight had visited Delhi in December last year and steayed at the Markaz Nizamuddin for two days.

A 56-year-old man who had tested positive for the highly infectious virus in Mumbai's Dharavi, which is Asia's largest slum cluster, died late Wednesday evening. Sources said seven other people staying in his house had been quarantined and will be tested today. The house has been sealed, but authorities are concerned at a possible spike in cases given more than a million people live in that 5 square kilometre area.

As per numbers on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu reported the largest increase in the numbers of active cases; it saw 160 people testing positive in a 24-hour period. The state has, so far, 234 cases. One death has been linked to the virus and six have recovered after contracting it.

Other states that saw big jumps in the numbers of cases were Maharashtra; the state reported 86 new cases on Wednesday to take its total to 335. At least 13 have died so far and 42 have recovered.

Delhi and Andhra Pradesh also showed massive increases, with 55 new cases in the national capital on Wednesday and 46 in the southern state. In Delhi there are a total of 152 active cases, with two deaths and six recoveries. Andhra has 86 cases with one death and one recovery.

Kerala, from where the first COVID-19 case in India was reported, has 265 active cases, an increase of 31. Two deaths have been linked to the virus with 25 having recovered after treatment.