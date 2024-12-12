5-Year-Old Boy, Trapped In Borewell For 57 Hours, Dies In Rajasthan

A 57-hour rescue operation amid plummeting temperatures ended in tragedy after a five-year-old boy, pulled out of a borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, was declared dead.

Aryan fell into the 150-feet-deep borewell while playing in a field around 3 pm on Monday and the rescue operation began an hour later.

JCB excavators, drilling machines and a piling rig were deployed to dig a parallel tunnel to rescue the child, while oxygen was supplied through a pipe and CCTV cameras monitored his condition.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel said there were myriad challenges in the operation, including the water level estimated to be around 160 feet. The difficulty in capturing the boy's movements on camera due to steam underground and safety concerns for the rescue staff were also among the challenges in the operation, they told news agency PTI.

After he was pulled out in an unconscious state, a green corridor was created to take Aryan to a hospital in an ambulance equipped with advanced life support system. However, he was declared dead.

In September, a two-year-old girl was rescued from a 35-foot open borewell in the Bandikui area of Dausa, after 18 hours of rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF. The girl was trapped at a depth of 28 feet, and a similar approach was initiated to rescue her.