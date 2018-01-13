5 Wrestlers, Among 6 Killed In Maharashtra Road Accident

The wrestlers belonged to the institute, Kranti Kushti Sankul. "It is very sad and shocking, for us," said Sharad Lad, the institution's secretary.

All India | | Updated: January 13, 2018 13:04 IST
5 Wrestlers, Among 6 Killed In Maharashtra Road Accident

An SUV rammed an oncoming tractor carrying sugarcane in Sangli.

Mumbai:  Five wrestlers and a driver were killed in a major road accident in Sangli district of Maharahstra early on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place around 1 a.m. when an SUV carrying the grapplers rammed headlong into an oncoming tractor carrying sugarcane.

Five others, including wrestlers, were injured in the accident and they were admitted in hospitals.

The wrestlers belonged to the institute, Kranti Kushti Sankul. "It is very sad and shocking, for us," said Sharad Lad, the institution's secretary.

They were all returning after a wrestling contest in Satara. 

