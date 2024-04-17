5 Dead, 2 Injured As Car Collides With Private Bus In Maharashtra: Cops

The victims were part of a marriage party from Bagalkot in Karnataka (Representational)

Five people, members of a marriage party, were killed when their car collided with a private bus in western Maharashtra's Sangli district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The accident took place near Jambulwadi on Vijapur-Guhaghar road in Kavthe Mahakal tehsil, more than 200 km from Pune, said an official.

Five passengers in the car died on the spot, while two sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital, he said.

The victims were part of a marriage party from Bagalkot in Karnataka and heading to Sawarde in Sangli district, the official added.

