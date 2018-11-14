5 Tripura Government Employees Sent On Leave After Sex Harassment Claims

5 officials have been asked to go on "forced leave" until the probe is completed (Representational)

Five executives of ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC) have been sent on forced leave after allegations of sexual harassment against them, officials said on Wednesday.

"Police is now investigating the allegations against the five OTPC officials, including a Vice President of the company. There are sexual harassment complaints against these officials," southern Tripura's Gomati district's Additional Superintendent of Police Nabadwip Jamatia told IANS.

He said: "We have asked the five accused not to leave Tripura and enter the company's official premises until the investigation is over."

The police official said that a former woman executive, who resigned from OTPC in 2016, recently lodged a sexual harassment complaint with the police against the five officials, four of whom are engineers.

An OTPC official said that the five officials have been asked to go on "forced leave" until the probe is completed.

He said that a five-member committee, headed by a woman official, was also formed to probe the complaint.

OTPC, sponsored by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd, is the first thermal power plant set up by the state-run explorer in India.