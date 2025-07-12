Odisha Government Forms Probe Team After Student's Self-Immolation Bid

The Odisha Government's higher education department has ordered a probe regarding the Balasore incident where, allegedly harassed by her head of department, a girl student set herself ablaze at a college.

"This incident is very tragic. We have taken stringent action. We have suspended the principal, and the accused teacher has been arrested", Odisha's Higher Education minister Suryavanshi Suraj told NDTV.

"We have formed a team and have ordered a probe on the entire incident", he added.

The student has suffered 95 per cent burn injuries and a fellow student who tried to save her also suffered 70 per cent burns.

"The government will bear the entire medical expenses of the student and her friend who is injured. All institutions have internal complaint committees to probe such harassment cases. We will review the entire process now" Mr Suraj said.

Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi has brought up serious allegations against the college authorities.

"This girl student had come to me and complained with her friend a few days back. I had immediately enquired with the principal and SP. The principal had assured me that the internal enquiry committee would give a final report in five days and will solve this issue", Mr Sarangi said.

The student had also shared with Mr Sarangi how she wanted to die by suicide and at the time, he told her that she should not take such steps and explained to her that she will get justice.

He also questioned the accountability of the internal inquiry committee of the college .

Mr Sarangi highlighted the gaps he observed in the committee and said, "I went to the college, met the inquiry committee and found several gaps in the investigation. The committee is biased towards trying to save the Head of Department Samir Sahu. Even the student member who is part of the committee has not been properly included in the process of the probe."

He said that he had spoken to the Education minister and asked for strong steps.