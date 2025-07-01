Advertisement
Man Sexually Harasses Woman At Gunpoint In Navi Mumbai, Case Filed

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly told the woman to get into his car as he wanted to talk to her.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Man Sexually Harasses Woman At Gunpoint In Navi Mumbai, Case Filed
The accused asked sexual favours from the woman, and pulled out a gun when she turned down the advances.
  • A 40-year-old man was accused of sexually harassing a woman in Navi Mumbai
  • The incident occurred on June 28 near a metro station in Taloja area
  • The accused threatened the woman with a revolver after she refused advances
Thane:

A case has been registered against a 40-year-old man who allegedly sexually harassed a woman and threatened her at gunpoint in Navi Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the Taloja police on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused, Kundan Netke, an official said.

He said the woman had alleged that the accused, who was an acquaintance, accosted her when she was on her way to a metro station on the afternoon of June 28.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly told the woman to get into his car as he wanted to talk to her. He later demanded sexual favours from her.

Netke also allegedly brandished a revolver and threatened her after she turned down his advances, the official said, adding that the woman managed to flee the scene and approached the police.
He said a probe is underway, and no arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Navi Mumbai News, Woman Sexually Harassed, Navi Mumbai Sexual Harassment
