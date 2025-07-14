Teen Gets Electric Shock While Making Reel On Train Wagon, Dies: Cops

A 16-year-old boy has died after suffering an electric shock while trying to make a social media reel on top of a stationary train wagon at Nerul railway station in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The boy, identified as Arav Srivastava from Belapur in Navi Mumbai, went to the railway station with his friends on July 6, Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) senior inspector Kiran Undre said.

"He climbed up a stationary train wagon loaded with garbage and started preparing reel," the official said.

While on top of the bogie, the boy's hands came in contact with an overhead high-powered cable and he suffered a severe electric shock, causing him to fall down, he said.

The boy suffered multiple injuries on head and other body parts as well as 60 per cent burns, the official said.

He was initially rushed to a local hospital.

As his condition became critical, he was shifted to the Burns Hospital in Airoli where he battled for life for six days and died on Saturday night, Undre said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into the incident, he said.

