5 Terrorists Killed In Counter-Infiltration Op Near Line Of Control In J&K

Five terrorists were killed in a counter-infiltration operation by security forces near Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, police said.

The encounter started after army and police launched a joint operation on Thursday night based on a specific input in Jumagund area near the LoC in the north Kashmir district.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said on Twitter, “Five (05) foreign #terrorists killed in #encounter. Search in the area is going on".

Today's encounter is part of a series of counter-infiltration operations foiled by the security forces in recent.

Yesterday, army foiled an infiltration bid in Poonch sector and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Officials say since February, 10 major infiltration attempts have been foiled across the Line of Control - an indication how Pakistan is desperately trying push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.