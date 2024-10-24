5 Soldiers Injured In Terror Attack On Army Vehicle In J&K's Gulmarg

Terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in the Botapather area of North Kashmir's Gulmarg, late Thursday, sources told NDTV. At least five soldiers have been injured.

The attack comes hours after a labourer was shot at and injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The injured man was later identified as Pritam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The attack in Ganderbal today was the second in 72 hours.

Three days earlier six construction workers and a doctor were killed after terrorists - at least two of them - attacked a housing camp for construction workers building a tunnel.

Those killed were identified as Dr Shahnawaz from Nayidgam Kashmir's Budgam and Gurmeet Singh from Punjab's Gurdaspur, while Mohammad Haneef, Faheem Nasir, and Kaleem were from Bihar.

The sixth and seventh were Madhya Pradesh's Anil Shukla and Shashi Abrol from Jammu.

The attackers left behind an INSAS rifle.

Omar Abdullah - the newly-elected Chief Minister - called it a "dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers". Mr Abdullah said, "They were working on a key infrastructure project. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones."

The Ganderbal attack was the worst on civilians in recent months, and took place just says after Mr Abdullah, whose party won the October 8 election, the first in a decade, took his oath of office.

A day after that attack a newly-formed terror group - called Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim - was dismantled following raids across several districts of the former state.

The sweeping raids were conducted in the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. According to the police, the primary objective was to neutralise a recruitment module within the TLM that was actively involved in mobilising young men for militant activities.

