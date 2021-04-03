5 Security Personnel Killed In Encounter With Maoists In Chhattisgarh

The encounter is still underway (Representational)

Five security personnel have died and a few were injured in the line of duty in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. "5 security personnel died in the line of duty. Maoists have also been killed; they have suffered substantial loss," Ashok Juneja, a senior state officer, said.

Security personnel from CRPF's elite CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit, the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were out to carry anti-Maoist operations when the gun battle broke out in the district's Tarrem area.

The encounter is still underway.

More details are awaited.

This comes day after five police personnel were killed and 14 injured after Maoists targeted a bus carrying 27 DRG (District Reserve Guard) troops in Chhattisgarh's Naryanpur district.

The bus, which had been travelling between Kadenar and Kanhargaon, was hit by an IED (improvised explosive device).