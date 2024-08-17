5 Points About Tahawwur Rana, Pak-Origin 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Accused

In June 2011, he was acquitted by a US court on charges of abetting the Mumbai terror attacks, but was convicted of providing material support to the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and helping a terror plot in Denmark.

Rana was aware of the Mumbai terror strike and was in contact with the terrorist groups and their leaders in Pakistan. One of the key 26/11 convicts, David Coleman Headley, had testified against Rana.

Rana is also accused of having links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was tried in a US district court on charges of supporting the terror group that carried out the Mumbai attacks.

The jury, however, acquitted Rana of conspiring to provide material support to terrorism related to the attacks in India. After Rana served seven years in jail for those convictions and upon his compassionate release, India issued a request for his extradition to try him for his link with the Mumbai attacks.