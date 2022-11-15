5 Members Of Family Drown In Gujarat Canal In Bid To Save Woman

5 family members drowned in the Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra in Gujarat.

In a bid to save a woman from drowning, five people of the same family drowned in the Narmada Canal in Kutch, informed Kutch West Superintendent of Police Saurabh Singh.

Police have recovered all dead bodies, added the SP. The woman slipped into the canal while fetching water.

"Five family members drowned in the Narmada canal at Gundala village in Mundra. Police have recovered all dead bodies. The incident happened after family members jumped into the canal to save a woman who slipped into the canal while fetching water," Kutch West SP Saurabh Singh told ANI.

