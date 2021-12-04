5-Member Panel Of Farmers To Hold Talks With Centre On Remaining Issues

Famrers held a meeting at the Singhu border near Delhi.

A five-member panel of farmers' leaders will hold talks with the government to discuss the remaining issues, it was decided at a meeting near Delhi on Saturday, that also discussed vacating the protest sites where a year-long campaign led to the reversal of three new agricultural laws.

For now, the farmers will continue the protest over their demands like widening the Minimum Support Price or MSP programme that guarantees prices for certain produce, dropping cases filed against protesters over the last year and others.

The meeting organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) - the umbrella body of farmers' organisations - was held at the Singhu border near Delhi on Saturday to decide on the future course of the agitation.

The centre on Tuesday had asked for five names from the SKM to form a panel to deliberate on MSP and other issues.

However, later in the day the SKM in a statement said that its leaders had received a phone call from the Centre on the issue but there was no formal communication.

On Monday, the central government had passed a bill in parliament to repeal the three contentious farm laws.