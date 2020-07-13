5 Killed In Lightning Strikes In Jharkhand. (Representational)

Five persons were killed and one injured after being struck by lightning in Jharkhand's Dumka and Giridih districts, officials said.

According to Dumka Sub-Divisional Officer Maheshwar Mahato, lightning struck 30-year-old Somlal Besra and 20-year-old Rajiv Hansda when they were having snacks at a roadside eatery at Makrampur in Masalia police station area.

Both of them died on the spot, Mr Mahato said. Shop owner Bablu Das (27) was admitted to a health centre with burn injuries, he said.

In a separate incident in Dumka, Rafique Ansari, who was in his 30s, died during lightning strikes at Asna village in Shikaripara police station area, the SDO said.

In Giridih district, 12-year-old Nitesh Pandit and 35-year-old farmer Ramesh Rai were also fatally struck by lightning during the day, police sources said.

