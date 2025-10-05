Advertisement
5 Killed, 5 Injured As SUV Collides With Truck In Chhattisgarh

The victims, originally from West Bengal, were returning to Bilaspur to board a train for Kolkata after visiting Kanha National Park in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

5 Killed, 5 Injured As SUV Collides With Truck In Chhattisgarh
Two critically injured individuals were shifted to a hospital in Raipur (Representational)
Kawardha:

Five persons, including three women and a minor girl, were killed and five others were injured, two of them critically, on Sunday when the SUV carrying them collided with a truck in Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The victims, originally from West Bengal, were returning to Bilaspur to board a train for Kolkata after visiting Kanha National Park in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

Police said the SUV- a Bolero- with ten persons onboard, including the driver, collided with the truck at around 4.30 pm near Akalgharia village under the jurisdiction of Chilpi police station area, leading to the death of three women, a man, and a minor girl on the spot, while five others sustained injuries.

Among the injured, two girls were admitted to the district hospital in Kawardha, while an injured man was rushed to the Bodla community health centre. Two critically injured individuals were shifted to a hospital in Raipur, the police officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

