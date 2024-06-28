5 Killed, 15 Injured In Telangana Glass Factory Blast: Police

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, police said (Representational)

Five people were killed and 15 injured in a blast in a glass factory in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Friday, police said.

A tank in the factory at Shadnagar exploded around 4.30 pm, they said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger, police said.

