5 Key Points On Terror Group PAFF That Claimed J&K Attack

The PAFF is a front of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It was first seen after special status to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped in August 2019.

Most of the terror attacks on security forces and civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times have been claimed by the PAFF.

The PAFF is known to use body cameras to film their attacks. The terror group then uses the films for propaganda.

In April this year, the PAFF attacked an army truck in Poonch and filmed it. The LeT's front later released the video, which showed the terrorists fleeing the area with weapons of the soldiers killed in action.