5 Inmates Injured After Rival Gang Members Clash In Gurugram Jail

The fighting was finally stopped after the jail warden and officials arrived. (Representational)

Five inmates were allegedly injured in a clash between members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang and supporters of gangster Kaushal in Bhondsi jail, police said today.

Kaushal's aide Anil alias Lath (32) was critically injured in the clash and is undergoing treatment in hospital while four others were discharged after first aid.

In his complaint, Jail Deputy Superintendent Charan Singh said Anil was attacked near the prison's main gate when the undertrial prisoners were being taken to court around 9.15 am on Thursday morning.

Singh identified Mohit, Bharat, Nitesh alias Panja, Akash and Lalit as the culprits who allegedly attacked Anil with a sharp object. When some other undertrials tried to intervene, they were also beaten up.

"The prisoners told us that they started the fight at the behest of prisoner Chand Ram and Yashpal alias Sarpanch," the police said quoting Singh's complaint.

The fighting was finally stopped after the jail warden and officials arrived. Four inmates -- Umesh, Sachin, Sanjay and Sushil -- suffered minor injuries while Anil was admitted to the Gurugram Civil Hospital.

An FIR was registered against the inmates under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Thursday night after the jail authorities lodged a complaint.

"We are investigating the matter and have started the proceedings to take the accused on a production warrant for questioning," Bhondsi police station SHO Neeraj Kumar said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)