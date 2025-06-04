Female Prison Cop Had Phone Sex With Inmate, Sent His Mother 900 Messages

A female prison officer, who had phone sex with a prisoner, has confessed to public misconduct and faces jail time. Megann Gibson was smitten with the man while she was employed at HM Prison Wealstun in West Yorkshire.

The 26-year-old visited the prisoner in his resettlement housing, allowed him access to restricted areas of the facility, and had sexual interaction with him while she was employed there.

She also sent his mother over 900 messages to keep their affair going when it seemed to be unravelling.

Ms Gibson has now entered a guilty plea to misconduct in public service and faces imprisonment. She also admitted to possessing cannabis. The former guard is expected to be sentenced in August, The Telegraph reported.

The judge at Leeds Crown Court in West Yorkshire, Northwest England, warned Ms Gibson that she could receive a prison term.

She was later released on unconditional bail, but the judge emphasised that her offence was a "serious matter." She has been suspended from her job at Wealstun, a Category C prison.

According to the charges against her, Ms Gibson had "sexual communications via telephone" as part of an "inappropriate relationship" with the prisoner at the time of her employment at the HM Prison Wealstun in West Yorkshire.

According to Ms Gibson's defence attorney, she was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from a past relationship and undergoing a series of mental health diagnoses.

Ms Gibson is the latest female prison guard to be fired in the United Kingdom due to her illegal relationship with an inmate.

Isabelle Dale, 23, was charged in May for having sex with two prisoners and conspiring with them to sneak drugs into the high-security facility in Kent, Southeast London.

Another UK prison guard, who admitted to having an "inappropriate" affair with an inmate, was sentenced to one year in prison. Toni Cole, a staff member at HMP Five Wells, admitted to having an affair with a male prisoner, 28, in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

At least 29 UK female prison guards have been terminated due to inappropriate interactions with inmates in the last three years, per the New York Post.