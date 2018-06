Dust storms and lightning had hit several places in 11 districts of the state. (Representational)

Five people working at a brick-kiln were seriously injured when lightning struck them at a village.The incident took place in Shakerpur village in the Purkazi police station area last evening, the police said. The injured people are recuperating at a hospital.Dust storms and lightning had hit several places in 11 districts of the state on Friday, resulting in the death of 26 people.