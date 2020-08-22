5 Infiltrators Shot Dead By BSF Along The Border With Pakistan In Punjab

The incident took place in Khemkaran border area in Tarn Taran district.

Five infiltrators were shot dead by the Border Security Force in an encounter along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab early this morning.

The infiltrators were trying to enter the Indian side through the Khemkaran border area in Tarn Taran district when they were spotted by the BSF patrol team.

Upon being challenged to stop, the intruders fired upon the troops who retaliated in self defence. Five intruders were killed in the gunfight, official said.

Alert troops of 103 Bn #BSF noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating IB. Upon being challenged to stop, intruders fired upon #BSF troops who retaliated in self defence. Resultantly, 05 intruders were shot. Intensive search ops is underway. pic.twitter.com/qwN5UoWC1A - BSF PUNJAB (@BSF_Punjab) August 22, 2020

The incident happened around 4:45 am, news agency PTI reported quoting a BSF official.

An intensive search operation along the front is underway.

More details are awaited