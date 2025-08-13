5 Get Life Imprisonment For 2012 Ethnic Violence In Bodoland

Five people have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Designated Court of the CBI, Bongaigaon, in a case related to the 2012 ethnic conflict in Bodoland Territorial Areas District.

Out of the seven accused, one is still missing, while another died in jail during the trial. The convicted include Jainuddin Sheikh, Abdul Khaleque, Nabi Hussain, Habijur Ali, and Osman Ali.

According to reports, a seven-member armed group attacked three villagers with sharp weapons, killing Ratneswar Basumatary and injuring two others.



"Situated thus, and having due regard to the evidence on record, statement of the accused persons and considering the facts and circumstances of the case and heinousness of the offence accused persons are convicted and sentenced to undergo Rigorous imprisonment for 3 years each u/s 148/324/149 IPC and are also convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life and a fine of Rs 15,000, i/d Rigorous imprisonment for a period of one year U/s 302/149 of IPC. All the sentences shall run concurrently," the court said.

The 2012 clashes between the Bodo and Bengali-speaking Muslim communities claimed over 100 lives and displaced more than four lakh people, marking one of the worst episodes of communal violence in Assam's history.