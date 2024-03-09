All About YouTuber Maxtern, Assaulted By Influencer Elvish Yadav

He runs a YouTube channel where he uploads sarcastic and light-hearted videos

Popular YouTuber Sagar Thakur, widely known as "Maxtern," has accused Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav of brutally attacking him during a late-night meeting in Gurugram.

Mr Thakur, a resident of Delhi, made the allegations in a video posted on his official X account.

In the video message, Mr Thakur claimed that Mr Yadav punched him in the face and attempted to "break his spine." He further stated that Mr Yadav openly issued death threats during the altercation.

"I couldn't sleep the whole night as I was in pain," shared Mr Thakur, expressing the physical toll of the alleged attack. He warned that if anything "unfortunate" happened to him in the future, Elvish Yadav should be "held accountable." He has filed a case against Mr Yadav and is urgently calling for action.

I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are… pic.twitter.com/UC2U4n1Gee — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 8, 2024

Here are some facts about YouTuber Maxtern:

- Born on November 24, 1998, Sagar Thakur is an entrepreneur, a real estate professional, a gamer, a content creator, and a traveller, according to his bio on X.

- He runs a YouTube channel where he uploads sarcastic and light-hearted videos, and a gaming channel focusing on gaming content, including gameplay commentary, live streams, and tips for popular games.

- He boasts a substantial online following, with 1.6 million subscribers on his main channel and 9.24K subscribers on his gaming channel, Maxtern.

- Sagar Thakur completed his engineering from IIT, Kharagpur.

- Sagar Thakur also has 934K followers on Instagram.