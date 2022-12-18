5 Facts On INS Mormugao, India's Latest Stealth Class Warship

The warship, measuring 163 metres by 17 metres, is named after the historic port city of Mormugao in Goa. It can fight under nuclear, biological and chemical warfare conditions.

Propelled by four powerful gas turbines, the warship is capable of achieving speeds over 30 knots.

INS Mormugao features sophisticated 'state of the art' weapons and sensors. It is equipped with surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles besides modern surveillance radar that provides target data to the weapon systems.

It is the second of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers that has been indigenously designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau. The warship was built by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.