5 Facts About Ayodhya's International Airport Inaugurated By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the newly-built airport in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya which will be called the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham.

Here are five key facts about the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport:

1. Situated approximately 15 km from the main city in Ayodhya, Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been built at a cost of over ₹ 1,450 crore. The terminal, which is spread over 6,500 square metres, is equipped to serve around 10 lakh passengers annually.

2. The facade of the building showcases the architecture of the upcoming Ram temple, while its interiors feature paintings, murals and local art depicting the life of Lord Ram.

3. The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport's terminal building is well-equipped with several sustainability features like an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaped fountains, sewage and water treatment plants, and solar power plant among others to meet GRIHA 5-star rating.

4. Aviation regulator DGCA granted aerodrome licence to the Ayodhya airport on December 14. It boasts a 2,200 metres runway which is suitable for day and night operations and low visibility conditions exceeding 550 metres.

5. Budget carrier IndiGo will kickstart operations with its inaugural flight from Delhi to Ayodhya. The commercial services will begin on January 6.