5 Facts About T Raja Singh, The BJP MLA Arrested For Anti-Prophet Remarks

He is the sole torch-bearer for the BJP in the Telangana Assembly as all other party candidates bit the dust in the December 2018 state election. He had retained his Goshamahal Assembly constituency in the polls.

Mr Singh, known for his "inflammatory" comments, has dozens of cases against him, mostly for "hate speeches".

In 2020, Facebook had banned the politician from the platform and Instagram for allegedly promoting hate.

Mr Singh was a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and later joined the BJP. He is currently the BJP floor leader in the Assembly.