BJP MLA Arrested In Hyderabad Over Prophet Remark After Massive Protests

T Raja Singh: Protests broke out in front of city Police Commissioner CV Anand's office.

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was today arrested for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad following protests in Hyderabad last night demanding action against him.

A case was registered under sections of the law relating to insulting religious beliefs, P Sai Chaitanya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Hyderabad, said.

According to various reports, protests broke out in front of city Police Commissioner CV Anand's office and other parts of Hyderabad on Monday night after Mr Singh released a video allegedly making derogatory comments about Prophet Muhammad.

The protesters reportedly said Mr Singh hurt the sentiments of the community and demanded his immediate arrest. They were taken into custody and later shifted to various police stations.

T Raja Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in the city, had last week tried to disrupt a comedy show. He was on Friday taken into preventive custody by the police when he tried to reach the venue of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show along with around 50 supporters to get it cancelled.

The show then passed off peacefully.