5 Dead, Many Trapped As House Collapses After Powerful Blast In Ayodhya

Lucknow:

At least five people died and several others were injured when a house collapsed following a loud explosion at a village in Ayodhya this evening.

Several people are still feared trapped under the debris and rescue work is in progress.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked senior officials to go to the spot, ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, and oversee the rescue and relief operations. 

