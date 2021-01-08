5 Dead, 7 Hospitalised After Consuming Toxic Liquor In UP's Bulandshahr

Seven people are admitted to different hospitals in Noida and Delhi

Five people have died and at least seven have been hospitalised after consuming toxic liquor in Jeet Garhi village in Bulandshahr, according to the police on Friday.

Speaking to the reporters today, Ravindra Kumar, District Magistrate Bulandshahr said: "One more person has died, taking the death count to five. Postmortem is being done. Our priority is to treat the ones who are in the hospital and 16 people are undergoing dialysis. Prima facie, we found that a man brought liquor from outside. Raids are being conducted at liquor shops."

According to the police, over a dozen people had consumed toxic liquor on Thursday night following which four people died at night. Seven people are admitted to different hospitals in Noida and Delhi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against the accused and distillery and has directed to take action against the accused under NSA (National Security Act) and Gangster ACT, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Three police personnel including Station Incharge suspended. Further investigation underway," SSP Bulandshahr told reporters.

The liquor is known to be sold by the brand named Prince India and the owner was identified as Kuldeep who is reportedly missing from the incident.