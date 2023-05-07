5 Dead, 15 Injured After Bus Overturned By Unknown Vehicle In UP's Jalaun

The bus was carrying 40 wedding guests, according to police. (Representational)

Five people were killed and over 15 persons sustained injuries after a bus overturned near Gopalpura under the Madhaugarh police station area of Jalaun district on Saturday night, police said.

According to police, "There were 40 people in the bus, out of which, five people have died while more than 15 people were injured after a bus carrying wedding guests overturned after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Jalaun district."

A rescue operation is underway, they said.

The injured have been hospitalised, police said.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, four people were injured on Saturday after a bus overturned on the Yamuna Expressway.

The local administration said that the bus was travelling from Bihar to Delhi with nearly 40 people in it.

"The bus going from Bihar to Delhi via Yamuna Expressway. The bus suddenly overturned near Agra. There were 38 passengers on the bus. The incident happened at Khandauli police station and the Etmadpur border of Agra. Four people have been injured," Naib Tehsildar Ajay Kumar Sharma said.

The official further stated that the injured had been sent to the hospital for immediate treatment

"Out of the four people injured, three have minor injuries, one has a major injury, and all have been sent for treatment," he said.

