5 Bangladeshi Nationals, Attempting To Cross Border, Arrested In Bihar

The 5 arrested Bangladeshis claimed they were working as masons in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in Bihar's Kishanganj while trying to cross over to their native country, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) official said.

The Bangladeshis, all residents of Thakurgaon district of the neighbouring country, claimed that they have been eking out a living at Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir and they arrived in Kishanganj on Wednesday evening, BSF DIG Amritlal Tirkey said.

Although Kishanganj railway station is barely 30 km from the international border, they chose to stay back and planned to leave on Thursday morning, he said.

"We had, in the meantime, received information about the Bangladeshis and their plans to cross the border. When BSF personnel spotted them, they got scared and began to run way but were eventually caught" Mr Tirkey said.

They have been identified as Bakkar (20), Mohd Jaleel (22), Mohd Rubel (20), Mohd Mehboob (20) and Mohd Masoom (19), he said.

Five arrested Bangladeshis claimed that they were working as masons in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam and wanted to return home, Mr Tirkey said.

"Bags carried by them contained no incriminating objects. They are in our custody and being interrogated", he said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.