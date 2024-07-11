5 Assault, Rape Woman Over Monetary Dispute In Odisha, Arrested: Cops

The woman was rescued by police personnel and undergoing treatment, cops said (Representational)

Five people were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 30-year-old woman in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in an area near Khairapalli under the Kabisurya Nagar Police Station limits when the accused assaulted the woman and gang-raped her over a monetary dispute, a senior officer said.

"We have arrested all five accused involved in the incident from the district," Ganjam SP Jagmohan Meena said.

The woman was rescued by police personnel and undergoing treatment, he said.

The incident might have taken place due to the monetary dispute in ganja trade, in which the victim and the accused persons were involved, an officer said after a preliminary inquiry.

"The medical report of the woman is awaited. A woman DSP in the district has been engaged to talk to the woman for further investigation," the SP added.

