5 Arrested For Cheating On Pretext Of Giving Health Ministry Work Order

The accused duped more than six people of Rs 15crore. (Representational)

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested five accused for cheating on the pretext of providing a work order from the Ministry of Health for the transportation of Covid vaccines.

The accused have been identified as Harmann Sabharwal, Govind Tulsian, Diprana Tiwari, Trilok Singh, and Mrityunjoy Roy. The accused duped more than six people of Rs 15 crore.

The accused prepared forged documents from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and were arrested after several complaints were received from one Sunil Kaushik, according to the police.

"In all complainants, the complainants narrated the same modus operandi and leveled allegations against the common accused. All the complainants claimed that they were made to sit inside the conference room of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in order to execute the work order for the transportation of Covid vaccines," informed the police.

The police added, "After a preliminary inquiry, the case was registered and an investigation was taken up by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). A total of six complainants have come forward whereas the cheated amount comes out to be Rs.15 crore."

The investigation has revealed that in May 2021, the accused came in contact with the complainants and offered them the work orders from Health ministry for the transportation of Covid vaccines. To gain their trust, the accused brought them to the ministry's office inside the premises of Nirman Bhavan.

The accused impersonated officers in the ministry and obtained the signatures of the complainants on forged work orders, and obtained Rs 15 crore from the complainants.

The police scrutinised the bank accounts and other details of the accused and revealed that there was a huge cash deposit.

According to special CP, EOW Ravinder Yadav, accused Harmann Sabherwal was arrested from Agartala where he was hiding at a hotel. The other accused were arrested from Delhi. Their role in the entire case is being investigated.