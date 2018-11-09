5 Arrested For Alleged Cow Slaughter In Tripura

"We arrested them on Wednesday and placed the accused before the court of Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate of Sabroom. The court released them on bail," SP Jaal Singh Meena told PTI.

All India | | Updated: November 09, 2018 04:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5 Arrested For Alleged Cow Slaughter In Tripura

The five were arrested on the basis of a complaint from villagers, police said (Representational)

Agartala: 

Police on Thursday arrested five people from a minority community for allegedly slaughtering a cow at Bankul in South Tripura district.

The five were arrested on the basis of a complaint from villagers, they said.

"We arrested them on Wednesday and placed the accused before the court of Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate of Sabroom. The court released them on bail," SP Jaal Singh Meena told PTI.

A case was lodged against the five -- hailing from Assam's Kamrup area -- under relevant sections of the IPC, police officer Kamal Kar Choudhury said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

cow slaughterTripura news

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveKarnataka By-election ResultsUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScoreBenefits Of JaljeeraPNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionBenefits Of Coriander Seeds

................................ Advertisement ................................