5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ladakh, No Casualty

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 10.54 am at a depth of 10 kilometre.

The tremor lasted for a few seconds, Meteorological Department spokesman said.

Jammu:

A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday, officials said.

The tremor lasted for a few seconds, a spokesman of the Meteorological Department said.

The spokesman said the epicentre of the earthquake was in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The tremor sparked panic among the people who rushed out of their houses, a police official said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage.

