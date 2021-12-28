496 New Covid Cases In Delhi Today, Nearly 50% Jump In A Day

A seven-day moving average of Delhi showed that cases have shot up from 56 to 199 (File)

Delhi saw a massive spike in Covid cases with 496 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours and one fatality. This is the biggest single-day spike since June 2. The positivity rate stood at 0.89 per cent, the highest since May 31.

Yesterday, the national capital recorded 331 new cases - the biggest single-day spike in infections in more than six months. 142 of the new cases are of Omicron.

Data shows that the average daily cases of Covid this time are rising at almost 21 per cent faster than they did during the second wave in March-April.

A seven-day moving average showed that the cases have shot up from 56 to 199.