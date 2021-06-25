48 Delta Plus Cases Found In 11 States, Government Says 'Very Localised'

There are 48 cases of the 'delta plus' variant of COVID-19 spread across 10 states and one Union Territory, the government said Friday evening, adding that the maximum number of cases had been reported from Maharashtra (20).

Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are next on the list with nine and seven cases, respectively. Kerala is next on the list with three cases. Punjab and Gujarat have reported two cases each and Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Karnataka have reported one case each.

The Union Territory of Jammu has also reported one case, the government said.

The government also said 'delta plus' variant cases had been reported from 12 other countries.

On Wednesday the government said the 'delta plus' variant had been listed as a 'variant of concern'. States reporting cases were urged to take "immediate containment steps".

The 'delta plus' variant is a mutated version of the more aggressive B.1.617.2, or 'delta', strain that drove the second wave of infections in India and has already been listed as a 'variant of concern'.

The 'delta plus' variant - identified as B.1.617.2.1, or AY.1 - is characterised by the K417N mutation in the spike protein of the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

The spike protein is what helps the virus enter and infect human cells, and the K417N mutation has been associated with immune escape, or evasion, that leaves it more immune to vaccines or any form of drug therapy.

The Health Ministry has said the variant's immune escape capabilities and its ability to cause a more severe infections or transmit more aggressively "is under continued surveillance".