Over 40 Cases Of Delta Plus, 'Variant Of Concern', In India: Sources

There are over 40 cases in the country of the new Delta Plus strain, which has been tagged as a "Variant of Concern" by the government.

Yesterday, the government sent a warning to three states, Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, on Delta Plus cases found there.

Sources say that cases of the new strain are not confined to these states.

There are 21 cases in Maharashtra, six in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, three in Tamil Nadu and one each in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Punjab, according to sources.

