43 Kerala Hotels Shut After 100 Fall Sick Due To Suspected Food Poisoning

The Food Safety Department of Kerala government has conducted an inspection in 429 establishments across the state and shut down 43 hotels following the death of a woman in a suspected food poisoning incident at a religious event.

The inspections on Tuesday came in the backdrop of the death of a young woman in Kottayam after allegedly having food from a hotel.

The state health ministry said that among the 43 establishments, 21 were found out to be without a licence.

Apart from this, 22 establishments which were lacking cleanness have also been suspended from carrying on with their business.

Notices were issued to 138 institutions and 44 food samples have been sent for testing.

The ministry also stated that inspections would be continued intensively across the state.

On Sunday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered the probe into a suspected food poisoning incident in which over 100 people fell ill. The incident occurred in the Keezvaipur area of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

The affected people have been admitted to various hospitals in the district where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The Kerala Health Minister ordered an enquiry into the matter and the Food Safety Commissioner was instructed to conduct the probe and submit a detailed report.

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 29 when people attending a baptism ceremony consumed food at the event.

After returning home, they started falling ill and were admitted to various hospitals.

Police have already registered a case against the catering service agency which supplied food at the function.

Food samples from the event venue were collected by the police and sent for testing.

Cases have been registered under sections 268, 272 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code against the catering agency.

