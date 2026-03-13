Food Poisoning Suspected In Eklavya Model Schools, Government Confirms

A few isolated instances of suspected food poisoning and infections in certain Eklavya Model Residential Schools have been reported, the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, said in a written response in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. "In such cases, necessary medical attention was provided to the affected students and appropriate corrective measures were taken by the concerned school authorities in coordination with the state/UT EMRS (Eklavya Model Residential School) Societies," the minister said while responding to questions raised by Congress MP Mallu Ravi.

Uikey added, "The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has issued a series of circulars and guidelines to all EMRS to ensure strict adherence to health, hygiene and safety standards in hostels and school messes.” According to the minister, the most important among these are the guidelines for mess management and instructions regarding preventive measures for ensuring the safety and well-being of hostel students.

Talking about the mess management guidelines, he said they prescribe hygienic food preparation practices, safe storage of food items, and maintenance of cleanliness in the kitchen and dining areas.

The guidelines also provide for the constitution of mess committees, periodic inspections, and tasting of food before serving to students, he added.

Emphasising medical care, the minister said the NESTS has issued instructions for the engagement of a staff nurse and counsellor in each EMRS to facilitate regular health monitoring and provide psychosocial support to students.

"In addition, engagement of a part-time doctor has been mandated to ensure periodic medical check-ups and timely medical consultation. A provision has also been made for hiring a school vehicle to facilitate prompt transportation of students to nearby health facilities in case of medical emergencies," Uikey said.

"These measures are collectively aimed at further strengthening health services, improving food safety practices, and ensuring timely medical response in EMRS so as to safeguard the health and well-being of tribal students residing in these schools," he added.

