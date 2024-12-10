Chhattisgarh Ordered 400 Bolero SUVs For SOS Calls. They Are Rotting Now

In a shocking instance of the wastage of taxpayers' money, four hundred Mahindra Bolero SUVs are rotting unused on the campus of the third battalion of Chhattisgarh Security Force in the state's Durg district. The vehicles were bought last year for the state's emergency Dial-112 service across 22 cities. They were to respond to SOS calls, including taking people to hospitals and aiding disaster response. Then the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government was voted out, and for over a year now, these SUVs are rotting away.

And while these vehicles procured for emergency services are lying unused, several parts of the state are witnessing instances of big gaps in disaster response and the unavailability of public vehicles during emergencies.

In Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district, represented in the Assembly by Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, a woman fractured her leg and called an ambulance. The ambulance never arrived, and the family had to transport the woman to the hospital on a cot.

"We called the ambulance, but they told us it was picking up another patient. We were asked to take the patient ourselves," Parmeshwar, the woman's relative said.

In another such case in Ambikapur, a pregnant woman called an ambulance after she went into labour. The ambulance did not come and the family had to take her to hospital on a cot. Dr. Shailendra Gupta of Ambikapur district hospital said the ambulance had reached the main road, but could not reach the woman's doorstep. "This highlights the road access issue in many parts of Surguja, where large vehicles can only reach the main road," he said.

With inadequate resources and major gaps in disaster response leading to such instances every other day, the sight of 400 SUVs that are lying unused despite being procured for these situations raises big questions.

The vehicles were purchased for Rs 40 crore in July-August last year, months before the BJP government came to power. They have remained parked since then. Vijay Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister, said, "We have raised questions regarding the status of these vehicles and why they remain unused. We will soon receive an answer." Those in the know say it will take at least 5-6 months for a new tender to be issued so that the vehicles can be put to use. Once that happens, each SUV will require maintenance costing at least Rs 20,000 before they can be used.