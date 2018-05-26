4 Years Of NDA Rule Brought New Excellence For India: Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath added that the Congress should be prepared for its loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Share EMAIL PRINT Yogi Adityanath said the NDA government is working on infrastructure policies. (File) Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the four years of the BJP-led government at the centre had brought a "new excellence" for the country and that India would become a global superpower under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Speaking to reporters at the BJP office here on the fourth anniversary of the NDA government, Mr Adityanath said, "I am fully confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on the path of becoming a vishwa guru (global superpower). The Centre has worked on the lines of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and only then has it been able to reach every section of the society. The four years of the Modi government have brought a new excellence for the country."



He added that the Congress "should be prepared for its loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha election".



Stating that when PM Modi had taken the oath of office, there was an atmosphere of distrust in the country, Mr Adityanath said, "The borders were unsafe, the youngsters were feeling dejected and the farmers were worried. The Congress had virtually destroyed the country. At that time, the Prime Minister had said his government would be dedicated to the people of the country."



Referring to the words of a former Prime Minister that if an amount of Rs 100 was sanctioned by the Centre, only Rs 10 reached the people, the Chief Minister said, "Our Prime Minister has put in place a system, in which if an amount of Rs 100 is sanctioned, Rs 100 will reach the people."



The NDA government was working on infrastructure policies, along with welfare schemes, Mr Adityanath said, adding, "Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state of the country and it has also seen development due to the centre's schemes."







