4-Year-Old Sleeping Next To Her Father Kidnapped, Raped In Madhya Pradesh

The girl was sleeping with her father outside her home when she was picked by the accused.

Days after the horrific gang-rape of a seven-year-old in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, another child was abducted and raped allegedly by her father's friend in Satna. The condition of the four-year-old is said to be critical. She was flown to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today for further treatment, a senior police officer said.

The police have arrested Mahendra Singh Gaud, who was known to the girl's family and lived barely a kilometre from the girl's home in Parasmania village, about 40 km from Satna district.

According to the police, the girl was sleeping outside her home with her father. He went to use the toilet, but when he returned, she was missing. He woke up his wife and started searching for their daughter. They found her in critical condition in a field nearby.

"The girl's condition is fine now. We have arrested the accused and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In another part of the state, a 12-year-old girl was raped in Dhar by her maternal uncle on Saturday night, when she was alone at home. A case has been registered against the accused Uday Singh, who was earlier jailed in a rape case. He is yet to be arrested.

Last Thursday, a 15-year-old girl was raped allegedly by three of her elder brother's friends at her home in Jabalpur's Bada Patthar area. Two of them were minors. They threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to her family members, a police officer said.