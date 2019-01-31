4-Year-Old Nomad Community Girl Raped In Rajasthan's Sikar

The 28-year-old accused took the minor to a cremation ground located near their huts and committed the crime on Wednesday night.

All India | | Updated: January 31, 2019 19:59 IST
The girl was admitted to a local hospital, police said. (Representational Image)


Jaipur: 

A four-year-old nomad girl was allegedly raped by a man of the same community near her home in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Thursday.

The 28-year-old accused took the minor to a cremation ground located near their huts and committed the crime on Wednesday night, Station House Officer of the Khatushyamji police station Surendra Kumar said.

The accused was caught the same night, the SHO said, adding he has been placed under arrest under relevant sections.

The girl was admitted to a local hospital, SHO Kumar said.

