Missing Rajasthan Teen's Body Found In Well, Family Says 'Raped By Teacher'

The police have detained the teacher (Representational)

The body of a 16-year-old girl, missing since August 8, was found in a well near her home in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur today. She was a student in senior secondary.

The girl, who went missing on the afternoon of August 8, was raped by her teacher, her parents alleged.

The family protested with her body for seven hours before agreeing to take it for the last rites.

The police have registered a case and detained the teacher.

The BJP launched an attack on the Congress government in the state over the series of crimes against women.

On August 2, a 14-year-old was allegedly gang-raped, killed, and later burnt inside a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on August 2 when she had gone to graze cattle. Last month, a Dalit teen was gang-raped in front of her boyfriend by three college students in Jodhpur. The three students, who assaulted the girl's boyfriend before taking turns raping her, were arrested within hours of the crime.