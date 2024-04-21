4-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Slammed On Floor Several Times, Dies On Spot: UP Cops

On getting information, police reached the spot with a sniffer dog (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and killing a four-year-old girl here, police said on Sunday.

Vishal (24) kidnapped the girl on Friday evening when she had gone to a nearby shop, DCP (rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said.

According to police, he abducted the girl with an intention of raping her but when he failed to do so, he slammed the girl on the floor several times and she died on the spot due to deep injuries on her head.

Vishal is a drug addict and also the victim's neighbour, they said.

After killing the girl, he wrapped her body in a dirty quilt and dumped it in a ramshackle house. He then went to a nearby tube well and took a bath. Thereafter, he hid the blood-stained clothes in his house, police said.

On getting information, police reached the spot with a sniffer dog that took them to Vishal's house, following which he was arrested on Saturday.

During interrogation, Vishal confessed to the crime, the DCP said.

