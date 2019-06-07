4 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

The operation was launched in Pulwama in south Kashmir. (Representational image)

Four terrorists were gunned down by the security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir early this morning.

The operation was jointly launched by army, police and CRPF in Pulwama in south Kashmir after they received information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. The terrorists reportedly belong to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Update. Four terrorists have been eliminated.They reportedly belong to JeM.Operation over. More details to follow. https://t.co/ehIPXVeZ1R - J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) June 7, 2019

The gunfight broke out after the terrorists opened firing at security personnel, forcing them to retaliate.

Officials say three rifles have been recovered from the encounter site.

The encounter comes two days after a woman was shot dead by terrorists at her home in the district. On Wednesday, terrorists forced their way inside the house of Nigeena Bano and killed her. Another civilian identified as Mohd Sultan was injured in the attack, the police said.

The security forces have scaled up anti-terror operation in the Valley. According to reports, over 100 terrorists, including 23 foreigners, have been killed in Kashmir in the first five months of 2019. They include top commanders such as Zakir Musa, the chief of so-called Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

Among the terrorists killed, Shopian accounted for a maximum of 25. Pulwama was second with the killings of 15 terrorists, followed by Awantipora with 14 and Kulgam with 12, news agency PTI reported.

With inputs from PTI