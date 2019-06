A woman was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama (File)

A woman was shot dead by terrorists at her home in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama this morning, the police said. Another civilian identified as Mohd Sultan was injured in the attack, the police said.

The woman, Nigeena Bano, died on the spot while Mr Sultan is fighting for his life in hospital, the police said.

The terrorists forced their way inside the woman's house and opened up, according to the police.