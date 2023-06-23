4 Terrorists Killed In Counter-Infiltration Op In J&K, 2nd Incident In Week

This is the second major infiltration bid foiled in the last week. (Representational image)

Four terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector on Friday, the police said.

The infiltration attempt was foiled in Kala Jungle area of Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

This is the second major infiltration bid foiled in the last week. Earlier, five terrorists were killed during an infiltration bid in Jumagund area of Keran sector last Friday.

There have been series of joint counter infiltration operations by the army and police which has effectively foiled several incident of infiltration in last few mouths.

The army has said war like stores have been recovered from the encounter site and operation is still underway.

"In a Jt op launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice, an infiltration bid was foiled today by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. 04 x Terrorists eliminated & war-like stores have been recovered. Ops in progress"